Slavin notched his third point in six games with an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over Columbus.

Now with just 14 points after 40 games, Slavin will likely once again flirt with the 30-point plateau, especially since he's seeing much more time on the power play this year (averaging 2:11 per game, compared to just 0:37 last season). However, if you're in a league that counts plus-minus, his team-worst minus-16 rating isn't going to help you. He probably fits best as a depth defenseman in most formats, so use him sparingly.