Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: On pace for another 30-point season
Slavin notched his third point in six games with an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over Columbus.
Now with just 14 points after 40 games, Slavin will likely once again flirt with the 30-point plateau, especially since he's seeing much more time on the power play this year (averaging 2:11 per game, compared to just 0:37 last season). However, if you're in a league that counts plus-minus, his team-worst minus-16 rating isn't going to help you. He probably fits best as a depth defenseman in most formats, so use him sparingly.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Adds to helper total Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Picks up goal and assist in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Posts rare assist in win over Habs•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Pots power-play goal Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Adds to assist total Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Pair of assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...