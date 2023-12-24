Slavin registered a goal on four shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.
Slavin continues to see healthy minutes (21:11 TOI) on the Canes' top defensive pairing alongside Brent Burns. He's now up to 18 points (3G, 15A) in 33 games, which puts him on pace for a career-high 44-point season. He makes for a good waiver-wire pickup in most formats right now.
