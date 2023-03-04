Slavin had a goal and an assist in Carolina's 6-1 victory over the Coyotes on Friday.
Slavin's marker was scored early in the second period and extended Carolina's lead to 3-0. He has four goals and 19 points in 54 contests this season. Slavin is on a three-game scoring streak with a goal and four points over that stretch.
