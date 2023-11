Slavin recorded one shot on goal to go along with two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Slavin has had himself a nice six-game stretch recording three assists and five shots on goal. The 29-year-old is playing heavy minutes and is averaging 21:14 minutes of ice time in this span. He will continue to be on the first defensive pairing alongside Brent Burns and be on the second power-play unit.