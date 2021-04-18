Slavin scored a goal on a game-high seven shots and had a pair of blocks in Saturday's 3-1 win over Nashville.

Slavin broke the ice with 1:42 left in the first period, jumping into a rush and putting a wrist shot past Nashville netminder Juuse Saros. It was Slavin's second goal of the season and his first since Feb. 19, ending a span of 27 games without lighting the lamp for the 26-year-old rearguard. Slavin had consistently produced 30-plus points in each of his previous four seasons and, with 13 points in 40 games, would still be on a pace close to that over the course of a full schedule in 2020-21.