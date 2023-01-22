Slavin will miss Saturday's game against the Islanders because of a lower-body injury.
Slavin has three goals and 15 points in 45 contests this season. With Slavin unavailable, Dylan Coghlan, who was a healthy scratch Thursday against Minnesota, is projected to draw into the lineup.
