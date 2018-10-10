Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Pair of assists
Slavin recorded a pair of assists in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Vancouver.
The multi-point performance gives Slavin three assists on the season. He led Carolina in ice-time Tuesday night and continues to log heavy minutes, playing over 22 minutes-per-game. Next up is Minnesota on Saturday and barring any fluke practice injury, Slavin should be dressed in all formats.
