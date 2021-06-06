Slavin collected a goal and an assist with three shots in a 6-4 loss to the Lightning in Game 4 on Saturday.

Slavin's sharp-angle shot from along the wall got by Andrei Vasilevskiy and gave Carolina a 4-2 lead with 7:19 left in the second period. It was the first goal of the playoffs for Slavin. He also picked up an assist earlier in the frame on a Jesper Fast tally. Slavin is enjoying a strong postseason, having amassed six points and a team-leading plus-8 rating in seven games.