Slavin scored his third goal of the season and added an assist in a 6-4 loss to Montreal on Thursday.

Slavin hadn't scored since Nov. 8 but did find the goal column in the final frame to draw Carolina to within one. Ultimately, thanks to their four third period goals, the Canadiens prevailed 6-4. The 24-year-old Slavin's production continues to hover around historical averages, but his struggles defensively have been hard to ignore this season, with him owning a team worst minus-15 rating through 30 games.