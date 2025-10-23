Slavin (lower body) was placed on injured reserve by the Hurricanes on Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Slavin sustained a lower-body injury during Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers, and head coach Rod Brind'Amour said that the defenseman would be "out for a while." As a result, it isn't particularly surprising to see Slavin land on injured reserve, officially sidelining him for multiple games. Mike Reilly will likely continue to see playing time in Slavin's absence.