Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Plays hero in overtime
Slavin scored the game-winning goal in overtime and also collected an assist during Friday's 5-4 victory against Buffalo.
Slavin's an interesting player because he's highly regarded among the analytics zealots and quickly climbed into a prominent role with Carolina despite modest pedigree. With that in mind, it's not overly surprising that the third-year defender is having an underwhelming campaign after excelling through his first two seasons. Friday's game-winning goal and two-point showing is encouraging, but Slavin still has just three goals and eight points through 31 games, so fantasy expectations should probably remain in check for the immediate future.
