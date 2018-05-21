Slavin averaged 22:35 of ice time during the 2017-18 season skating on the first pairing, and had 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists) along with 154 shots on goal.

Although Slavin hasn't necessarily 'broken out' offensively, he's now had strong campaigns each of his first three seasons, and asserted his value as one of Carolina's defensemen of the future. In 2017-18, Slavin was more shooter happy than his previous years as he fired 154 shots on goal -- he threw 99 and 84 shots on net during his first two seasons. The 24-year-old also had an impressive 54.6 Corsi given his heavy usage, and figures to only see increased responsibility going forward from Carolina's coaching staff. Slavin signed a seven-year deal in July 2017 with Carolina, so he'll return for 2018-19 and likely play on the first pairing once again.