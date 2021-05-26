Slavin (lower body) notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators in Game 5.

Slavin got the puck to Martin Necas, who made a brilliant individual effort on a wraparound goal in the third period. The 27-year-old Slavin had missed the last three games with a lower-body injury. He saw 25:48 of ice time Tuesday -- that's a usual workload for the top-pairing defenseman.