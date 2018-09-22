Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Posts multi-point outing Friday
Slavin recorded a goal, two assists, two power-play points and a plus-2 rating during Friday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.
This marks the second straight pre-season contest that Slavin has recorded multiple power-play points. The 24-year-old defensemen should be a solid top-four defenseman for the Hurricanes and warrants a look in standard formats given that he's coming off back-to-back 30+ point seasons.
