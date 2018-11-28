Slavin notched an assist, a hit, two blocked shots and a pair of penalty minutes in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens.

Now with just eight points in 24 games, Slavin just doesn't move the fantasy needle in most fantasy formats. This is especially true if your league counts plus-minus, as his team-worst minus-11 rating will not help you. Slavin scored a career-high 34 points two seasons ago, but he's unlikely to duplicate that feat this year.