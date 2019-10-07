Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Pots OT winner
Slavin scored the game-winning, overtime goal in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.
Slavin received a pass from Jordan Staal on an odd-man rush and one-timed a shot past Curtis McElhinney to keep the Hurricanes undefeated. Slavin now has a goal in back-to-back games, and he's averaging 23:21 TOI through three contests of manning the top defensive unit with Dougie Hamilton. With just eight goals in 82 games last season, Slavin may cool off at some point, especially since he isn't logging power-play minutes.
