Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Pots power-play goal Thursday
Slavin scored his second goal of 2018-19 in a 4-3 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday.
Thursday's power-play marker was Slavin's second in as many games and moved him to two goals and seven points on the season. The 24-year-old has points in six of 16 games this season. As good as he's been in recent showings, Slavin remains a risky fantasy play most nights.
