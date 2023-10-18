Slavin scored a shorthanded goal on four shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Both of Slavin's tallies this season have come while killing a penalty. The defenseman gave the Hurricanes their first lead with his second-period marker. He's up to three points, 12 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through four contests overall. Slavin doesn't post the gaudiest scoring numbers, but he's a solid contributor in defensive statistics in a top-four role.