Slavin (lower body) participated in Tuesday's practice in a non-contact jersey, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

This was Slavin's first time back on the ice since he suffered an injury Oct. 11. The 31-year-old status wasn't updated by the team, but this attendance at practice suggests he is starting to ramp up. Considering the length of his absence, he will likely need a handful of practices before being ready to play again, so his return is not yet imminent.