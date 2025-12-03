Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Practices in non-contact jersey
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slavin (lower body) participated in Tuesday's practice in a non-contact jersey, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.
This was Slavin's first time back on the ice since he suffered an injury Oct. 11. The 31-year-old status wasn't updated by the team, but this attendance at practice suggests he is starting to ramp up. Considering the length of his absence, he will likely need a handful of practices before being ready to play again, so his return is not yet imminent.
