Slavin (lower body) is on the ice for Sunday's practice, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

This news bodes well for Slavin's chances of returning in Game 1 against Nashville on Monday. Slavin sat out the last game of the regular season with the injury and finished up a disappointing (offensively) campaign with just 15 points in 52 games, though his plus-22 rating was a nice treat for fantasy managers.