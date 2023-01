Slavin (lower body) is questionable for Sunday's game versus Boston despite practicing Saturday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Coach Rod Brind'Amour isn't sure yet if Slavin will be available to return even though the 28-year-old defender "skated well" in Saturday's session. Slavin, who has sat out the past three games, has three goals, 15 points, 74 shots on net and 72 blocks in 45 contests this campaign.