Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Rare assist in win over Canucks
Slavin ended a seven-game point drought with an assist Friday against the Canucks.
It's been a disappointing season for Slavin, following his 34-point sophomore campaign last year. Now with just 14 points in 55 games, he will be lucky to crack the 20-point mark given his current pace. Furthermore, his sparkling plus-23 rating from last season has been reduced to a dismal minus-12, making him fantasy poison for anyone in a league that counts plus-minus. You can do better.
