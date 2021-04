Slavin snapped a seven-game pointless slump with an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Now with just 11 points in 36 games this season, Slavin has never been an offensively-minded blueliner, but we were expecting more from him than this. The 26-year-old rearguard recorded a career-best 36 points in 68 games last season, but will be lucky to hit the 20-point mark this year. Bench him immediately if you haven't done so already.