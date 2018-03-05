Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Reaches 20-point mark Sunday in loss to Jets
Slavin recorded his seventh point in 12 games, and 20th point of the season, with an assist in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Winnipeg.
Slavin has picked up his scoring pace in recent weeks, following a dismal stretch where he scored just three points in 18 games from late December to early February. Now with just 16 games left in the regular season, Slavin is unlikely to crack the 30-point mark as he did last year (5 goals, 29 assists), but he could finish with something in the high 20's with a strong push down the stretch.
