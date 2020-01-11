Slavin picked up an assist in Friday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes.

Slavin provided the secondary helper on Lucas Wallmark's second-period tally. The American blueliner has 22 points, 94 shots on goal, 69 blocked shots and a plus-25 rating in 44 contests this season. Bottom line -- he's reliable at both ends of the ice and on pace for the best of his five seasons in the league, which could see him land around 40 points by the end.