Slavin posted a goal and an assist in a 4-3 victory over the Islanders on Sunday.

For the second consecutive day, Slavin registered a goal and an assist, giving him eight scores and 25 points this season. That's more goals than he had in his first two seasons combined, but Slavin is still nine points away off his 2016-17 pace, and he owns a minus-7 rating. He posted 34 points and a plus-23 rating last season.