Slavin posted an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Slavin has picked up two assists in his last three games, but the 28-year-old's offense remains spotty. He's never at risk of losing his place in the lineup thanks to his strong defensive work, but fantasy managers likely have looked elsewhere amid his slow start to the campaign. Slavin has a goal, six helpers, 52 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 26 contests.