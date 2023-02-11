Slavin (lower body) is expected to return to the lineup Saturday versus the Rangers, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
The underrated defenseman has missed the last six games, last playing on Jan. 19 versus the Wild. Slavin has three goals and 15 points with 72 blocked shots and 74 shots on goal in 45 games this season.
