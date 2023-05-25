Slavin (upper body) said he was okay after leaving Wednesday's Game 4 versus the Panthers in the first period, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Slavin's early exit likely didn't help the Hurricanes as they took a 4-3 loss, but he was available to talk to the media in the locker room following the loss. While his status might have been in doubt had the Hurricanes forced a Game 5, it's unlikely the injury will have any impact on his availability for 2023-24. He had six points over 15 playoff contests.