Slavin (upper body) said he was okay after leaving Wednesday's Game 4 versus the Panthers in the first period, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Slavin's early exit likely didn't help the Hurricanes as they took a 4-3 loss, but he was available to talk to the media in the locker room following the loss. While his status might have been in doubt had the Hurricanes forced a Game 5, it's unlikely the injury will have any impact on his availability for 2023-24. He had six points over 15 playoff contests.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Tallies second goal of postseason•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Chips in two points in Game 2•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Has two-point game Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Notches OT helper Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: On three-game point streak•