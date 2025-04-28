Slavin notched a goal on two shots, two takeaways, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over New Jersey in Game 4.

Slavin gave the Canes a 2-0 lead at 9:47 of the opening frame. His goal was highlight-reel worthy -- Slavin batted down a Stefan Noesen clearing attempt inside the blue line, swept the puck past the New Jersey forward, drove down the left wing wall and ripped one past Jacob Markstrom from a difficult angle. The 30-year-old Slavin has provided one goal, one assist, seven shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over four playoff contests. The all-world defenseman's 24:12 of ice time per game is 1:41 more than any other Carolina blueliner in this first-round series, which highlights how important he is to the team's success.