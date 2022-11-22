Slavin tallied a goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg.
Slavin threw a wrist shot through traffic that found its way past David Rittich to give him his first goal of the season. The 28-year-old defenseman now has a goal and four assists through 19 games. Slavin has a ways to go offensively to match his 42-point 2021-22 season.
