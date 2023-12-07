Slavin notched an assist, six shots on goal and four hits in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers.

Slavin set up Jordan Staal's third-period tally to break up the shutout bid. The helper was Slavin's fourth over the last four contests, and he's logged eight assists and a plus-7 rating across his last 11 games. It's not quite the heater he had at the start of the campaign, but the 29-year-old remains a steady top-four option for Carolina. He has 15 points, 58 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 25 appearances overall.