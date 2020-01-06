Slavin notched a primary assist and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.

Slavin set up Andrei Svechnikov for the Hurricanes' first goal in the third period, but it was too late, as the team dropped its second straight game. The 25-year-old blueliner is having an impressive year, though, as he's accrued 21 points through 42 games. He comes with an intriguing fantasy floor as well, posting a plus-25 rating -- third in the league -- 93 shots on net and 68 blocked shots.