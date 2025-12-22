Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Shifts to IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slavin (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
Carolina recalled Joel Nystrom from AHL Chicago in a corresponding move. Slavin is week-to-week, and it's unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. He hasn't earned a point in five appearances this season while providing four shots on goal and eight blocked shots.
