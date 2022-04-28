Slavin will be rested for the regular-season finale against New Jersey on Thursday.
Carolina will take advantage of having secured first place in the Metropolitan Division by resting Slavin along with Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov. There is no indication this will impact any of the trio's availability for Game 1 of the playoffs. With Slavin out of the lineup, Ian Cole will likely see the biggest uptick in ice time.
