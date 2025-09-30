Slavin (undisclosed) was on the ice in a non-contact sweater Tuesday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Slavin isn't expected to participate in any preseason games as he works his way back from injury, but the fact that he was on the ice is a step in the right direction. The veteran blueliner still has some time to get to 100 percent prior to Opening Night against the Devils on Oct. 9. While Slavin is unlikely to offer any power-play production -- he hasn't registered a point with the man advantage since 2021-22 -- he should still be capable of challenging for the 30-point threshold.