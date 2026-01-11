Slavin tallied an assist and had two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over Seattle.

Slavin made his first assist of the season a crucial one, as he supplied the primary helper on William Carrier's game-winning goal in the third period. With the apple, Slavins has one point, two shots on net, two hits and eight blocks through six appearances this season. While the beginning of his season has been derailed by a pair of injuries, he has a strong outlook in the second half of the season as he's set to play his usual role of top-pair minutes for one of the league's strongest defensive units. If he can stay healthy, Slavin should be a strong source of category coverage, giving him viable fantasy value across most league formats.