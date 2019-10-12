Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Snags assist
Slavin posted an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
The shutdown defender is on a four-game point streak now, with two goals and two helpers in that span. Slavin has also registered 10 hits and 12 blocked shots in five games this season, showing his ability to make an impact with and without the puck.
