Slavin picked up two assists in a 3-2 loss to Toronto on Thursday.
It was a nice way to snap a nine-game scoring drought, but Slavin would likely say a win would have been better. Still, he's on pace for a career year and that's what matters in fantasy. Slavin has 31 points in 58 games; his career mark is 36 points in 68 games.
