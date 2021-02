Slavin notched an assist, four blocked shots and two hits in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Blackhawks.

Slavin provided the secondary helper on a Nino Niederreiter goal in the second period. The 26-year-old Slavin has managed two assists, 11 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through five contests. Expect the defenseman to carry more weight in fantasy formats that reward blocks, as his offense will likely remain fairly modest.