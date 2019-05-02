Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Sparks offense in Game 3
Slavin notched two assists during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals.
He helped set up Teuvo Teravainen's tallies in the first and third periods, giving Slavin an amazing 12 points -- all assists -- through 10 playoff games, including four multi-point efforts. The blueliner has been a huge part of Carolina's success as they stand on the brink of sweeping the Isles in Game 4 on Friday.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Huge performance in Game 7•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Tosses block party•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Notches another multi-point game•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Earns first two playoff assists•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Another 30-point season•
-
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Struggling to generate offense•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...