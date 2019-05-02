Slavin notched two assists during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals.

He helped set up Teuvo Teravainen's tallies in the first and third periods, giving Slavin an amazing 12 points -- all assists -- through 10 playoff games, including four multi-point efforts. The blueliner has been a huge part of Carolina's success as they stand on the brink of sweeping the Isles in Game 4 on Friday.