According to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site, Slavin (lower body) didn't participate in Monday's practice, and it's unclear if he will travel the Hurricanes for the start of the team's six-game road trip.

Slavin is still undergoing evaluations after suffering an injury in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Philadelphia. He hasn't earned a point in two appearances this season while posting two shots on goal and three blocked shots. If Slavin is unavailable for Tuesday's matchup against San Jose, Mike Reilly will probably make his season debut.