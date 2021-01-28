Slavin (COVID-19 protocol) won't play in Thursday's game against Tampa Bay, Fox Sports Florida reports.
Slavin has resided in the protocol since Jan. 19, as he's played just three games this season. Across those three games, the 26-year-old has just one assist and five shots on goal. His next chance to suit up is in Saturday's game against Dallas.
