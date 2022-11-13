Slavin couldn't crack the scoresheet in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche, giving him just three points in 15 games this season.

After registering a career-high 42 points last year, Slavin seems to have taken a major step back scoring-wise this season. He continues to see a ton of ice time (average TOI of 22:48), however no significant power-play minutes. At this point, he is best left on your fantasy bench until he can figure out a way to right the ship.