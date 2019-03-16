Slavin played his seventh straight game without a point Friday against the Blue Jackets.

Slavin generated a lot of fantasy interest back in January with a nice run of 12 points in 15 games, but he's been very quiet since then, with just three points in his last 17 contests. Now with 28 points on the season with 12 games remaining, he will likely finish with something resembling the 30 points he registered last season. Slavin remains a decent, lower-tier blue line option in deeper fantasy formats.