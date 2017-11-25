Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin: Struggling to maintain last year's pace
Slavin failed to record a point in 20:09 of ice time Friday against the Maple Leafs, giving him just three assists in his last 14 games.
Slavin had a breakthrough season offensively last year for the Canes, playing all 82 games and finishing with 34 points. However, he currently sits with just six points with a quarter of the season gone, so he may just barely crack the 20-point plateau given his current pace. His minus-4 rating is a further source of disappointment for fantasy owners, considering he finished last season at plus-23. Feel free to put him on your bench until he can find a way to turn things around.
More News
