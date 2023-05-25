Slavin won't return to Wednesday's Game 4 versus the Panthers after suffering an upper-body injury in the first period.

Slavin was hit hard by Sam Bennett early in the contest. The hit left Slavin wobbly on his skates, and it's certainly not a good sign that he was ruled out for the game before the first intermission. Given the nature of the hit, it seems doubtful Slavin would be able to play Friday if the Hurricanes are able to force a Game 5.