Slavin is being evaluated for an undisclosed injury sustained in Saturday's game versus the Flyers, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Slavin came out of the game during the third period. The injury leaves him day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's contest in San Jose, which is the start of a six-game road trip out west for the Hurricanes. If Slavin misses time, Mike Reilly will enter the lineup.