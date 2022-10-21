Slavin recorded an assist, five shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers.

Slavin helped out on the first of Andrei Svechnikov's tallies in the contest. This was Slavin's second straight game with an assist after he was held off the scoresheet in the first two contests of the season. The 28-year-old defenseman has added seven shots on net, five blocked shots, three hits and a plus-1 rating while playing his usual steady defense on the top pairing.