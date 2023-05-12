Slavin scored his second goal of the postseason during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win against the Devils.
Slavin is known for his defensive prowess more than his offensive contributions. Yet, he has been contributing offensively during Carolina's second-round series. His assist in Thursday's game gives him assists in four straight games to go with his plus-9 rating over that stretch. He is not a risk-free play, but he has the potential to be a sneaky depth play right now when there are limited options available.
